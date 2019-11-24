A Pembroke woman handed police a bag of Class B drugs, a court has heard.

Alisha Taylor Stokes, of Devon Drive, pleaded guilty to possession of a gram of herbal cannabis when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, November 20.

Stokes, 25, also admitted failing to surrender to the court for her hearing the previous day.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police asked Stokes if she had any drugs when they spoke to her in Haverfordwest on November 2.

“To her credit she said ‘yes’, and voluntarily produced a bag that had a gram of cannabis in it.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “She handed over the bag of cannabis and pleads guilty at the first opportunity.”

He added Stokes failed to appear at her previous hearing because she had confused her dates and had surrendered to the court that morning.

The bench heard that the cannabis had an estimated street value of £10.

Magistrates ordered Stokes to pay £252 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.