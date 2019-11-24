A drop-in session will be held at Pembroke Town Hall on Wednesday, December 11 on proposals to extend Welsh medium primary education in the Pembroke and Pembroke Dock area.

The drop-in session is part of a public consultation by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The consultation asks people for their views on establishing a new 3-11 Welsh medium primary school to serve the Pembroke and Pembroke Dock area instead of the current Dual Stream provision at Ysgol Gelli Aur/ Golden Grove School. It also asks for views on changing the language of teaching at that school so that all teaching is conducted in English.

The consultation was approved by council members at their meeting in July, following discussion on a report on the future of Welsh medium education in the Pembroke and Pembroke Dock area.

The report included findings of a recent survey which concluded there is a continuing demand for Welsh medium provision in the area. It also said that any expansion of provision would be best met in a new stand-alone Welsh medium school.

To take part in the consultation, please view www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/haveyoursay

You can also give your views at the drop-in session at Pembroke.

The deadline for responses is Tuesday December 31 2019.

• The drop-in session at Pembroke Town Hall will take place from 9am to 7pm on Wednesday December 11.