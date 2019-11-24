Magistrates took a dim view of a drink-driving Manorbier man who took a van to change a lightbulb.

Stephen Andrew Rochester, of Dewing Avenue, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 19.

He pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit, without a valid licence or third-party insurance.

Rochester also admitted failing to surrender to court on November 12.

The court heard that police could smell alcohol when they stopped Rochester, 47, while carrying out routine checks on North Road, Pembroke Dock at 12.45pm on October 26.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said there was no evidence of bad driving, but checks revealed Rochester was driving the VW Caddy without a valid licence or insurance.

He was found to have 58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Rochester was driven to work by a colleague, but decided to drive the van after noticing it needed a lightbulb changed.

“Foolishly he decided to take the van a short distance to buy a lightbulb. It was a ridiculous decision.”

Mr Kelleher added that Rochester missed his previous court hearing because of confusion regarding the date, but had surrendered to the police station as soon as he heard a warrant had been issued.

Magistrates ordered Rochester to pay £700 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.