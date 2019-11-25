A Johnston pensioner accused of assaulting his wife is to face an ABH charge at crown court.

Granville Bevan, of Brickhurst Park, is alleged to have assaulted his wife causing actual bodily harm on May 31.

No plea was entered when Bevan, 72, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, November 20, and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Bevan will next appear at Swansea crown court on December 20.

He was released on unconditional bail.