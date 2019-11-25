Three Haverfordwest teenagers have been cleared of a joint sexual assault in the centre of the town.

But a judge still criticised the behaviour that led to the court case.

Toby Lee Thomas, aged 19, of Rose Avenue, had denied the oral rape of the alleged victim and sexually assaulting her by sexual touching on December 3, 2017.

Adam Roberts, 18, also of Rose Avenue, and Jay Dalkin, 19, of Cromie Avenue, had denied sexual assault.

They were found unanimously not guilty following a trial at Swansea crown court and discharged.

After the verdicts Judge Geraint Walters said the jury had had to deal with “a hard case..three people behaving like animals in a public place.”

“But that was not the point. It was about criminal behaviour.”

“Drink had been consumed all round.

"That is the society some of us live in,” he added.