FOUR young children were amongst seven people in a drifting boat which was towed to safety by Tenby's RNLI all-weather lifeboat yesterday (Sunday).

The Haydn Miller launched at around 12.45pm after Milford Haven coastguard received a call from the occupants of a seven metre rigid inflatable craft, reporting engine failure off Drinkum Bay, Caldey Island.

Said Tenby RNLI spokesman Ben James: "While the lifeboat was making best speed towards Caldey, the occupants of the casualty vessel reported that as they were drifting with four young children aboard and they were close enough to shore, they would use their motorised wheels, which still had power, to 'drive' the boat onto the beach.

"The lifeboat was soon off Drinkum, where the volunteer crew launched the Y Boat and once alongside, they towed the vessel out to the all-weather lifeboat, where two of the three adults and four young children were taken aboard and into the warmth of the cabin.

"The vessel was then taken in tow, back to Coppet Hall, where the occupants reboarded their vessel, before being towed ashore by the Y Boat.

"With the casualty vessel and its occupants safely ashore, the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 2.25pm."