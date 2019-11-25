A FESTIVE season gift to the homeless is being offered by a Pembrokeshire fish and chip shop owner.

For 10 days from Boxing Day onwards, Daniel Wilcox will serve up a free meal and a hot drink to those in need who call at his Tenby's Traditional Fish & Chips.

The kind gesture by 35-year-old Daniel has been prompted by his year-round concern for homeless and vulnerable people.

"I come from a poor family, and I was brought up in Swansea where there's a big homeless problem, so I'm very aware of the issue," he said. "We see the homeless and the needy in Tenby as well, and it's heartbreaking thinking of them walking round in the cold and being on their own and lonely, especially at Christmas.

"They always have a place in my heart, and it's nice to be able to help, and to raise awareness.

"They can come in and sit down in the warm any time and they will be very welcome."

The chip shop, in Trafalgar Road, Tenby, will be open after Christmas from Boxing Day until January 4, between 11.30am and 8.30pm.