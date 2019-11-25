A WOMAN's body was found on one of Pembrokeshire's main roads last night.

Police who were called to the scene said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The sad discovery was made at 10pm yesterday (Sunday November 24).

Police were called to a report of a female lying in the road on the A477 westbound near Stepaside, near Kilgetty.

A Dyfed-Powys police spokeswoman said: "Sadly, the female was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin are aware.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"The road was closed with diversions in place until just before 2am, this morning, Monday November 25."