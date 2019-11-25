HAVERFORDWEST came alive with colour on Saturday evening (November 23) as the Christmas lights were switched on in the town.

A large crowd descended on the Riverside Market area to see the lights turned on and they were then treated to a spectacular fireworks display from Haverfordwest Castle.

Haverfordwest Mayor, Cllr Sue Murray, who also turned the lights on, said: “This has been on of the best events yet. Everybody has been working together to make this event a success.”

The Mayor also encouraged residents to shop locally when buying Christmas presents this year to help support businesses.

Prior to the switch on there was activities and entertainment throughout the town.

Paul Sartori also had a number of Christmas gifts and items including tombola, sweet kebabs, fudge, cocoa dusted nuts and much more.

There was also a Santa’s grotto at the Haverhub in Quay Street as well as a number of live performances from the FF Dancers, Alex and Jasmine Due and Preseli Pete.