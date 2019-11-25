THERE will be a public art consultation in St Davis this weekend as part of the Ancient Connections project.

The What does St Davids mean to you? Event will run from 10 am until 1 pm at Oriel Y Parc.

There will be a public consultation from 10 am to 11.30 am and then a design lab with hands-on creative activity from 11.30 am to 1 pm.

The design boards will go on display from December1 to 9.

Ancient Connections will be commissioning new public artwork in or around St Davids, Pembrokeshire and Ferns, Wexford. This public event is an opportunity for people of north Pembrokeshire to find out more and have their say.

Ancient Connections aims to revive and celebrate the ancient links between communities in north Pembrokeshire and north Wexford.

As well as commissioning these two pieces of public art, the project will be generating temporary, socially engaged art projects that work closely with communities.

The Ancient Connections team want to know more about what St Davids means to both residents and regular visitors. What is important about this beautiful and historic city and how could this be celebrated through a piece of public art? The contribution of people attending this event will help Ancient Connections find the right artist to create a meaningful artwork that will have a lasting legacy.

The morning will start with an illustrated presentation followed by a public discussion. Different examples of public art from around the world will be explored, from permanent metal sculpture, interactive public works, and examples of artworks that use natural and sustainable materials.

The second session will be a hands-on creative activity for individuals or families to create design-boards responding to the question What Does St Davids mean to you?

This is a free event and participants can book for one or both sessions through Eventbrite; st-davids-public-art.eventbrite.co.uk.

For those that can't make the event, comments can be added to the discussion in Oriel Y Parc foyer Sunday 1st Dec – Monday 9th December.