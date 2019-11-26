DOZENS of people who would otherwise be on their own on Christmas Day are looking forward to a festive lunch in good company, thanks to Castle School.

Several staff and pupils at the school just outside Narberth will be working hard on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning to prepare a lunch for around 50 locals who were due to spend the day alone.

Former pupils have offered to act as taxis; collecting and dropping off those without transport while school director, Harriet Harrison and senior manager, Ruth Harris will lead a bunch of enthusiastic helpers.

Said Mrs Harrison: “There will be carols, crackers and Christmas cake along with much jollity, good spirit and a full Christmas dinner.”

She explained how the idea came about.

“As children get older there is often a lull in the day before festivities start.

“We agreed it would be an ideal opportunity to give something back to the community – everyone will still be home for 3pm to enjoy their own Christmas but having entered into the true spirit of Christmas.

“With generous donations from Andrew Rees Butchers and Castell Howell Foods, parents and friends of the school, this looks set to be a fabulous festive event.

“If you would like to join us, or know someone who is on their own and would like to come, please contact Castle School office on 01834 218220 for more information and to book a place.”