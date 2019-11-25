NOW in its fourth year, Cardigan's Giant Lantern Parade will be held on Friday, December 6 and there is just one more chance to make your own lantern and join in the fun.

Preparations are well underway with Small World Theatre running busy lantern making sessions for schools, the public and community groups.

This year's theme is Winter Circus, so expect lots of amazing circus-themed lanterns such as a strongman, performers, aerialists and animals from a vintage era.

The Parade will be led by Llandysul Youth Samba Band and Cardigan's African Drummers. It will begin at Pendre at 7pm and finish in the grounds of Cardigan Castle, where there will be fire jugglers and delicious locally sourced hot food and drink supplied by Kitchen 1176.

There will be a spectacular fireworks display, starting at around 8pm which this year will be collected for by Cardigan Town Traders.

You can get involved in the festivities and join the parade by making your own lantern.

Small World Theatre is holding the last public lantern kaking session on Sunday, December 1 from 10am – 4pm.

Participants need to book in advance by ringing 01239 615 952. The parade is supported by The National Lottery Community Fund. For more information see Small World Theatre's and 4CGs social media or visit smallworld.org.uk.