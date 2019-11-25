Emergency services were called out to a boy cut off by the incoming tide near Llangwm.

A Coastguard spokesman confirmed a teenager was cut off by the tide but was now safely back with his mum.

A member of the public said they believed a resident had waded into the water to stay with the child until the lifeboat arrived.

HM Coastguard spokesperson said they received a 999 call from a concerned mother at 4.35pm this afternoon (November 25) after her teenage son was cut off by the tide at Llangwn, Pembrokeshire.

Dale and Broadhaven Coastguard rescue teams were sent along with the Angel RNLI lifeboat. The teenager was taken to safety by the lifeboat.

Gemma Griffiths, Milford Haven Coastguard Operations Centre said: "The boy’s mother did exactly the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard and not putting herself in danger by attempting to rescue him.

"We really are fortunate to have someone wonderful coastlines round the UK but before you set out I would urge people to check the weather and the tides so that you make it home safely too."