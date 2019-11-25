Leading police on a 100mph chase while fleeing though fear of losing his licence led to a suspended sentence for a Solva man.

Alfie Young, of Maes Ewan, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat Ibiza dangerously when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 19.

He also admitted failing to stop when required by police and driving without a valid MOT certificate.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said a police checks revealed a Seat Ibiza was being driven without a valid MOT certificate on the A40 at Haverfordwest on October 15.

The officers indicated for the car to stop but Young, 23, panicked and drove off as he feared losing his licence.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It is an example of ignorance causing him a huge issue. No MOT would have just got him a fine.”

“He drove off at speed. The officer says he accelerated up to 80mph.”

Young overtook vehicles as he drove across two roundabouts and onto the Fishguard road where he hit 100mph.

Officers withdrew from the pursuit as they were concerned about the danger to the public and Young made a sharp turn towards Camrose.

Young disappeared from sight, but surrendered to the police station the following day to admit the offence.

When interviewed, Young stated he had been driving his friend’s car and was unaware that it did not have a MOT until he noticed the police taking an interest.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Clearly this was a longish period of driving, he covered some two to three miles at speed, overtaking in dangerous positions."

Rebecca Carter, defending, told the court Young, a carer, had no previous convictions and could lose his job as a result of a driving disqualification.

The court heard he was remorseful for his actions.

“He presented himself to the police station and made full admissions.”

Magistrates handed Young a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for a year, with 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said the incident was aggravated by the excessive speeds reached.

He said: “This was an absolutely stupid incident and you are very lucky that worse did not happen.”