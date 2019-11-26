THE BBC Breakfast show’s famous red sofa arrived in Pembrokeshire today (Tuesday, November 26), as part of the lead up to the election.

Broadcasting live from the PBE Fuels Yard in Canaston Bridge, the BBC’s Louise Minchin discussed the issues of the day with staff and local residents.

Ms Minchin and fellow presenters focused on the upcoming general election and the impact of Brexit for local businesses and consumers.

Carol Kirkwood presented the weather from Milford Haven, while the team were out in Haverfordwest on Monday (November 25), asking for residents’ election views.

This evening BBC Radio Five will be holding a live debate from Milford Haven.