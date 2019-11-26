Two sheep have been killed following an incident of livestock worrying in Blackridge.

Police have issued an appeal for information following the incident which occurred earlier this month.

A police spokesperson said: "Sometime between 9pm on Thursday, November 14, and 1pm on Friday, November 15, an incident of dogs worrying livestock occurred on land at Blackbridge, to the rear of Blackbridge Estate, towards Waterston.

"This has resulted in two ewes being killed and a further seriously injured.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Gerwyn Davies 626 of Dyfed Powys Police Rural Crime Team on 101.”