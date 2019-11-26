Workers from Pembrokeshire Council will be monitoring key possible flood points along the coast tonight (Tuesday, November 26).

Flooding is possible due to a combination of high tides, waves and strong winds.

Pembrokeshire County Council workmen will be monitoring Amroth, Dale and Newgale, and will be ready to implement road closures if required.

A council spokesperson said: "The danger is that sea spray and waves – which might contain debris - could overtop at various locations

"Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood alert for the whole of the Pembrokeshire coastline with flood warnings in place for Dale and Newgale.

"Elsewhere rainfall on saturated ground may result in surface water flooding.

"Householders living in areas prone to flooding are asked to keep abreast of any flood warnings issued while members of the public are advised to exercise caution if driving or walking near the coast"

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering Pembrokeshire until noon tomorrow.

A statement on the Met Office website said: "Areas of rain and showers are expected to cross the region during Tuesday and Wednesday, showers most numerous and heaviest in coastal areas where it will also be windy with possible gales at times.

"The combination of rain and subsequent showers may produce 10-20 mm of rain in places, perhaps 20-30 mm where showers are most frequent.

"Given saturated ground, there is the chance of flooding in a few places, and more likely some travel disruption."