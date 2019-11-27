Free transport for 16-year-olds at school or college could be scrapped by Pembrokeshire County Council to make savings - with discussions with the college yet to be held.

Around 1,300 students – mainstream and additional learning needs – currently free transport to schools and colleges, including Pembrokeshire, Carmarthen and Cardigan colleges.

It also includes students unable to stay at school to do A Levels after they lost their sixth forms from school – Ysgol Bro Gwaun and Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi.

The possibility of introducing a £1 each way charge for post-16 education students not receiving free school meals was highlighted during budget discussions last year.

Provision of the transport is discretionary and has the potential to save £400,000 from the £5.7million school transport budget for 2019/20.

The total cost for in 2018/19 was £962,000, a report to Thursday’s schools and learning overview and scrutiny committee states, including a £414,000 contribution from the college.

Of the 349 mainstream pupils using transport 18 per cent receive free school meals so charging will save £108,748 w3ith potential savings of £33,341 to be made from 107 additional needs students.

The council also recently agreed to charge the same £2 a day for all pupils using contracted transport to schools outside their catchment areas.

The committee will discuss the proposal at its meeting on November 28.