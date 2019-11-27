A Clunderwen man failed to out-run police officers after assaulting his ex-partner, a court has heard.

Adam Ashby, of Llandissilio, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 19.

Ashby, 39, pleaded guilty to assault, criminal damage and resisting an officer in the execution of their duty in Clunderwen on November 17.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Ashby were in a relationship but the pair spilt up a week before the incident, and he returned his key as requested.

“On this particular day she came home and found him in the flat. Apparently he had kept a spare key to get back in.”

Ashby pushed the woman out of his way as he left following an argument. He then pulled his arms away and ran off when police attempted to arrest him.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “Fortunately he did not get very far or he could have made it much worse for himself.

“He only made it about ten yards when the officer and his colleague caught him.”

Rebecca Carter, defending, said Ashby pleaded guilty on the basis that his ex-partner was in his path when he pushed past her to leave the property, and there was no injury.

“He accepts he made the foolish decision in the circumstances, taken impulsively due to being scared.”

Magistrates ordered Ashby to pay £197 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

A three-year restraining order was imposed prohibiting him from contacting the victim or going within ten metres of her home.