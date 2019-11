Waves and winds battered the Pembrokeshire coast last night, road closures overnight.

Pembrokeshire County Council monitored key spots around the county for flooding last night (Tuesday, November 26), particularly Amroth, Dale and Newgale.

Only the unclassified road between Carne Bridge and South Carne in Templeton remains closed until BT can attend to fix broken telephone wires this morning.

Inland, the Common in Pembroke flooded overnight, but the waters have begun to recede.