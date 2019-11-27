A former Hundleton man has admitted downloading 509 indecent images of children.

Paul Hawthorn, formerly of Guilderoy Road, now of Dores Road, Inverness, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 26.

Hawthorn, 51, pleaded guilty to three offences which took place in Pembroke between May, 2010 and December 2018.

A total of 13 of the images were in the most serious Category A, nine were in Category B and 487 in Category C.

Magistrates sent the case to crown court for sentencing.

Hawthorn, 51, will next appear at Swansea crown court on December 13. He was released on unconditional bail.

He was made subject to a sexual offences notification and will be required to report to his local police station within three days.