Crunwere Cottage

Llanteg

£185,000

Situated in a quiet location in a cul de sac of just two properties, Crunwere Cottage is a semi-detached, two-bedroom cottage with spacious rooms

The property is a cleverly-executed barn conversion, with oil fired central heating and character beams.

It is situated conveniently for access to the popular beach resort of Amroth and the start of the renowned Pembrokeshire coast path.

Also close by are the seaside resorts of Tenby, Saundersfoot and Pendine, with the main shopping centres of Carmarthen, Pembroke and Haverfordwest all within easy reach.

Coasty Property and Estates

01437 772768

coasty.com