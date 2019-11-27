A pensioner who brandished his walking street on a Pembrokeshire beach following an argument over dog behaviour has been bound over to keep the peace.

Ross Evans, of Chapel Terrace, Hengoed Road, Hengoed, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, November 25.

The 68 year-old was due to stand trial after denying assaulting a man on Amroth beach on June 8.

Magistrates were told there was a heated argument following an altercation between the complainant’s husky and Evans’ cockapoo on the beach on the day in question.

Evans made jabbing movements towards the other dog owner with his walking stick, but did not accept making contact with him.

The prosecution offered no evidence on the assault charge, and Evans received a £100 bind over to keep the peace for 12 months.