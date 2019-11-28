22 Merlins Avenue

Haverfordwest

£185,000

Situated in the quiet residential location of Merlins Avenue on the outskirts of Haverfordwest, this detached bungalow offers ideal family accommodation.

With two bedrooms on the ground floor and good use of the loft space to add a further two rooms and an en-suite upstairs there is plentiful space for families of all sizes.

The county town of Haverfordwest has numerous amenities, including a good range of shops, primary and secondary schools, hospital, train station, leisure centres, cinema and plenty of restaurants and pubs.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and the stunning beaches it has to offer are within easy motoring distance.

Viewing is recommended to see the potential this property has to offer.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk