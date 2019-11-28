YSGOL Bro Gwaun students will take to the stage on December 10, 11 and 12 to perform the fabulously fun international award-winning musical Legally Blonde.

Based on the popular film, Legally Blonde: The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. This action-packed musical explodes on the stage with memorable songs and dynamic dances. It is both hilarious and heart-warming and is so much fun it should be illegal.

Legally Blonde: The Musical will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice and is ridiculously enjoyable from start to finish.

Elle Woods, played by Neeve Hallett, appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside-down however when her boyfriend Warner, played by Daniel Page, dumps her so he can start getting serious about his life and attend Harvard Law.

Determined to get him back, Elle uses her charm to get into Harvard Law. At school, she struggles with peers, professors and Warner's new girlfriend. With the help of Paulette, played by Nancy Mason- Hoskins, and Emmett, played by Iolo Evans, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

"This has been the most challenging show to date," said head of music and drama, Bethan Harkin. "But the pupils' commitment, hard work and enthusiasm will ensure that this is show not to be missed."

This fabulous show, accompanied by an amazing 16-piece orchestra, will play at Ysgol Bro Gwaun School Hall on December 10, 11, and 12 at 7pm. Tickets cost £7 for adults and £5 for concessions.