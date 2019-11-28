22 Rocky Park

Pembroke

Offers around £285,000

An outstanding and spacious town house offering extensive and versatile accommodation with spectacular views over the famous Pembroke Castle.

There is no chain involved for what is the largest design within the development, situated very conveniently for the town's amenities being just a short walk to the Main Street of Pembroke.

It offers a magnificent view over Pembroke Castle to the rear from all principal windows and the rear terrace.

This large property, which has been further improved by the owner, offers flexible and versatile accommodation within a very well-presented house, with a bathroom/shower room located on each floor.

The property briefly comprises: ground floor – entrance hall, shower room, utility room, beautiful kitchen/dining room, and dining room, which could easily be used as a further living room or bedroom 5.

First floor: Landing with telecom system to all floors, 7.59m living room or bedroom 2, master bedroom with en-suite. And on the second floor – bedrooms 3 and 4 and sizeable.

It would make an ideal family home or even for retirees who may wish to use the ground floor only while saving the upper floors for visiting guests/family.

The rear outside space is a very special feature and runs the full width of the house, and currently offers ease of maintenance with patio slabs etc.

However the slabbed terrace can easily be converted into a garden, as some neighbours have done.

Rocky Park is a well established and popular residential area fairly near to Pembroke town.

Access to beautiful beaches and coastal walks can be found a short drive away.

