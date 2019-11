A MAN, who has been charged with burglary of the Factory Shop in Charles Street, Milford Haven, is due in court today.

Thomas John Picton, 34, has been charged with a burglary which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, November 27, at a business premises in Charles Street, Milford Haven.

He was remanded to appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court this morning, November 28, 2019.