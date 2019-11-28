A FESTIVE fund-raising Christmas lighting display that has raised over £9,000 for a Pembrokeshire charity will be illuminated on Sunday, December 1.

This will be the twelfth year that Sheila and Vic Norman have turned on their lights fantastic in aid of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

And this year they will welcome Paul Sartori trustee, Phil Thompson, to their home in Kilgetty to carry out the official switch-on at 6pm.

Fans of the Normans’ seasonal lights will be pleased to know that the favourite features of the wildlife pond, the giant moose, the illuminated conservatory, the photo-booth and the all-important Nativity scene will all be back for 2019.

And they will be joined by ten new decorations, including a splendid unicorn.

The couple, who started putting the display together on October 1, are hoping that this year’s fundraising will top the £2,000 mark.

The property can be found at 13 Kingsmoor Close, Kilgetty SA68 0QZ.