FOUR individuals and organisations have benefitted from funds raised at the inaugural Luke Harding Tournament.

Fishguard Sports in conjunction with Goodwick United, Letterston and Solva hosted the tournament this summer and in November cheques were presented from funds raised during the games.

Luke, whose bravery when battling lung cancer touched the hearts of many, was a popular sportsman and played for all four clubs. During the tournament players and supporters fell silent for a minute before each game's kick-off to honour his memory.

Goodwick Seconds were the winners of this first-ever tournament, the recipients of a fine trophy was made by Eifion Thomas, Dinas Cross blacksmith.

A total of £500 was raised during the matches and a good cause from each of the four clubs' communities was selected as a beneficiary by Luke's family and tournament organiser, Owen Duggan.

Solva Care, Fishguard Thunderbolts , Sian Jones and Luca Morrillio all received cheques during a recent special presentation evening.

Solva Care is a project that connects people so that these needing support can stay in their own homes and out of hospital. It organises regular social events for people of all ages involving craft, music and movement.

It also runs events for adults to bring people together to make new friendships, learn new skills and invest time in improving the village environment.

Fishguard Thunderbolts used the money towards new training tops. The Thunderbolts football team was formed earlier this year and is open to anyone over age 13 of any ability.

Luca Morrillo from Letterston was born with cerebral palsy and sensory needs. He is a happy, outgoing youngster, but needs specialist equipment to help him with daily life.

Sian Jones, from Goodwick, is a talented boccia player and travels to compete on a regular basis. She will use the money towards her travel costs.

"The clubs would like to thank everybody who donated to support these worthy causes," said Mr Duggan.