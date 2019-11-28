“Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating three burglaries which have occurred in

Milford Haven over the last three days.

Sometime overnight between November 25/26 a number of items were stolen from two business properties, one in Fulke Street and one in a precinct off Charles Street.

Sometime overnight 27/28 November a quantity of cash was stolen for a business premises in Robert Street, Milford Haven.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, or online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, or by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk,.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”