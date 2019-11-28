AN umpire fatally injured by a cricket ball died doing something he loved, his sons said today (Thursday)

Newman John Williams, known as John, of Hundleton, died on August 15, aged 80, after being struck by a cricket ball while umpiring a match between Pembroke and Narberth at Treleet on July 13.

At an inquest held today (November 28), the coroner's officer for Dyfed-Powys Police Jeremy Davies said: “From a young age, Mr Williams played cricket and later became an umpire, which took him to fixtures in different parts of wales.

“On Saturday, July 13, he umpired a team meeting between Pembroke and Narberth cricket clubs.

“As the main umpire, he was stood by the wicket. During the course of the game, the ball came into contact with Mr Williams causing him to fall to the floor.

“Players immediately came to Mr Williams assistance and could see that he had been struck to the head.”

Mr Davies added that Mr Williams started having seizures shortly after setting off for the hospital.

It was determined that Mr Williams needed to be taken by air ambulance to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff, where he was treated for his head injury.

Mr Williams was then transferred to Withybush Hospital, where he passed away.

The coroner for Pembrokeshire, Mr Mark Layton, recorded a conclusion of accidental death after receiving a serious head injury.

Speaking after the inquest, Mr Williams' three sons Mark, Phil and Jonathan said: “Dad was a family man, he loved spending time with his family - including his six grandchildren –and spending time in the garden, and cricket.

“One of the key points that stuck out to us [when people paid tribute] - people said nothing was too much trouble for him, he gave up his time for the cricket community.

“That is a big credit to him as a person – there were lots of really nice tributes to him at the time.

“He passed away doing something he loved, he spent all of his summers on the cricket pitch, he did it for the game and to support other people as well.”

The brothers thanked everyone in the community, for their support.