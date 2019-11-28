THE Ginormous Giant and the Evil Fleshcreep take to the stage next week when they attempt to scupper plans in Saundersfoot Footlights' latest pantomime.

Jack and the Beanstalk, which opens at the Regency Hall on Monday (December 2), finds Jack (Megan Prickett) and Jill (Lilianna Thompson) looking forward to their wedding.

But in time-honoured panto tradition, the best-laid intentions do not go smoothly for them.

There is the problem of no money, with only Bessie, their cow, to sell, for which the Evil Fleshcreep persuades Jack to accept the paltry sum of five beans.

Jack and Jill also have to deal with the Gimormous Giant and the larger-than-life figures of Jack's mother, Dame Dolly,(Roger Leese) and Jill's father, the Squire, (Marc Styles), who can't agree about what is best for the happy couple.

Fortunately, the Good Fairy, Aubergine, is willing and able to wave the magic wand and all ends well.

The show's audiences will enjoy plenty of singing, dancing and jokes as they watch how these problems are solved.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be performed from Monday to Friday (December 6) at 7.30 pm (doors open at 7pm) with a matinee on Saturday (December 7) at 2pm (doors open at 1.30pm.).

Tickets are £8 on Monday and £10 the rest of the week.

They are available at Little and Large Lite Bites cafe and the Regency Hall in Saundersfoot plus Ocky White Travel in Haverfordwest, and each night on the door.

See Facebook and saundersfootamdram.co.uk for more details and to book on line.

Next summer, Footlights' show will be the musical Legally Blonde and auditions will be held on Sunday January 5, 2020 at 1 pm in the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot.