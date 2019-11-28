NOISE problems experienced by some residents in a Haverfordwest street have hopefully been resolved thanks to a joint action by the local authority and police.

On Tuesday afternoon (November 26) officers from Pembrokeshire County Council’s Environmental Health and Housing departments - supported by Dyfed-Powys Police – swooped on a flat in Fleming Crescent and executed a warrant to seize televisions, hi-fi and other electrical equipment capable of causing noise.

The flat had been the source of loud music not only during the daytime but often late into the evening despite numerous warnings issued by housing and environmental health officers.

This not only caused considerable distress to other residents but also breached a Noise Abatement Notice issued by Environmental Health staff which allowed them to obtain a warrant to seize the electrical equipment.

Entry was forced into the property and the items taken away and confiscated.

There is still a possibility that tenant of the flat could also be evicted or fined.

The County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Licensing, Councillor Phil Baker, said the authority was committed to using all powers available to deal with residents who persistently cause excessive noise nuisance and who ignore advice and warnings given by Council officers.