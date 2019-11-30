THE village of Penally is getting all lit up for Christmas with its own living advent calendar.

The community’s Light Up The Lanes, which was such a success when it was introduced last year, is back for 2019, and once again raising funds for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

Every day from this Sunday (December 1) until Christmas Eve, a new property will be unveiling its illuminated window.

People are encouraged to buy a map in exchange for a £1 donation and then follow the festive trail around the village.

The map and leaflet, showing the dates when each window will be lit, is available from The Paddock Inn, The Cross Inn, The New Overlander, the soon-to-reopen Village Shop and Penally Abbey Hotel.

The hotel is creating the December 1 window, which will be revealed at 5pm when it will be serving hot chocolate and mulled wine to celebrate the start of the advent calendar event.