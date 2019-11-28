A drink-driver found climbing out of his upside-down car returned to make amends at the scene the following day.

Morgan Rees, of Lamborough Crescent, Clarbeston Road, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 26.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said a Clarbeston resident found Rees’ Fiat Punto on its roof outside her house after she heard a loud bang on the unclassified road just before midnight on November 5.

Rees, 21, climbed out of the car’s window and waited for the at the scene for the police to arrive.

He was found to have 44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

When interviewed he told officers he had been to a Clarbeston Road pub and had only driven about a mile before crashing.

He said: “I lost control of the car, the next thing I knew I was upside down climbing out of it."

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He had a lucky escape.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, described Rees as a ‘bright, articulate and hard-working young man’ who would lose his clean character as a result of the offence.

“He loses this due to a miscalculation and foolishness on the night in question.”

The court heard Rees drank three pints of lager-top over a ‘protracted period of time’.

Mr Webb added that Rees had made glancing contact with a house wall and damaged guttering.

He returned to the scene the following day with presents and an apology for the householder, paid for the damage and thanked her for her assistance. Rees also shovelled all the earth back and replaced the soil.

Magistrates disqualified Rees from driving for 13 months and ordered him to pay £240 in a fine, costs and surcharge.