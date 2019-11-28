22 Harbour Village

Goodwick

£139,950

A a deceptively spacious, terraced, two-storey house which stands in a popular residential area and benefits from coastal sea views from the rear.

The property is in good decorative order and has comfortable one/two reception, three/four bedroom and two bath/shower room accommodation. In addition, it has gas central heating, uPVC double glazing and loft insulation.

It has easily maintained front and rear stone patio gardens and benefits from a rear pedestrian access. there is potential off-road vehicle parking to the front.

It is offered for sale with a realistic price guide and is ideally suited for first time buyers, family, retirement, letting or for investment purposes.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com