Is it just us or is it getting a little bit hot in here?

A group of Haverfordwest and Milford Haven firefighters will be stripping out of their uniforms this evening (Friday) to help raise cash for charities close to their hearts.

And it will be the audience needing to be hosed down as the team go the 'Full Monty' at a charity show at the Pill Social Centre, Milford Haven. Tickets are still available.

Firefighter David Farrow of Milford Haven Fire Station has been the main organiser behind the event which will also feature former firefighters and friends.

Picture: Martin Cavaney Photography.

The money raised will be going to charities and causes close to the hearts of those taking part, including a firefighter locally who has a young son currently fighting leukaemia.

Money will be used to help the family with the costs of travelling to and from the Heath Hospital, Cardiff.

Other charities to benefit will be the Fire Fighters Charity, the charity that supports serving and retired firefighters and their families and Prostate Cancer UK.

Also among the acts on show will be two comedians, a Tom Jones tribute and fabulous dancers.

Doors open at the Pill Social Centre at 6.30pm. Tickets are £15 on the door and a sell out is expected so be there early!