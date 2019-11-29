Cerrigwynion

Cefnypant

nr Whitland

£280,000

This good-sized, three-bedroom detached bungalow, briefly comprises – entrance via a good sized hall way, sitting room with feature log burning stove, dining room, three bedrooms and a family bathroom, kitchen and utility on the ground floor.

There is also scope for creating additional accommodation in the substantial loft space (subject to planning consents).

The property is on regular bus route, is fully double glazed and has the benefit of oil fired central heating.

It is in excellent decorative order and set in a semi-rural location on a plot of almost a third of an acre.

J J Morris

01834 860260

jjmorris.com