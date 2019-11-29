Police in Pembrokeshire have arrested five people as they investigate a spate of burglaries over the past few weeks.

The incidents have been reported mainly in Neyland and Milford Haven, with 10 incidents being investigated.

These are mainly commercial premises but there have also been isolated incidents where residential premises have been targeted.

Specialist resources have been deployed to work alongside response officers to address the issues, and five people have been arrested in connection with the offences. Thomas Picton, aged 34, has been charged and convicted with burglary for an incident occurring during the early hours of Wednesday, November 27.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team has been deployed to support victims of crime, and to offer advice on target hardening and crime prevention. People living in the area might be aware of a higher than usual police presence, as increased patrols are carried out.

Chief Inspector Louise Harries said: “I am aware of the community concerns in respect of the recent offences in Neyland and Milford and the impact on the victims of these offences.

“We have been conducting targeted patrols, which have already resulted in five arrests, and CID are continuing their investigations.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team is providing target hardening advice to premises and will be utilising SelectaDNA forensic marking kits with local businesses.

“We are committed to working with partners and targeting these offenders.

“I would remind people to be vigilant, consider the security of their premises and encourage anyone with any information to come forward”