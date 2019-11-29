Brynawel

Stop & Call

Goodwick

£335,000

This spacious, detached, three-storey, late Victorian country house has recently come down in price.

It benefits from three reception, three bath/shower rooms and four bedroom accommodation and is ideally suited for family or early retirement purposes and also has excellent guest house/bed and breakfast potential.

In addition, there is an adjoining, self-contained, two-bedroom cottage/annexe which is ideal for an elderly dependent, a teenager, holiday or for permanent letting.

Both properties benefit from oil central heating and are mainly uPVC double glazed.

There are also good sized gardens and grounds together with a large gravelled/ornamental stone hardstanding area which allows for off-road parking for six/seven vehicles.

There is also a good range of outbuildings suitable for equestrian purposes, together with an adjoining one-acre paddock.

Further land is available by separate negotiation.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com