Brynawel
Stop & Call
£335,000
This spacious, detached, three-storey, late Victorian country house has recently come down in price.
It benefits from three reception, three bath/shower rooms and four bedroom accommodation and is ideally suited for family or early retirement purposes and also has excellent guest house/bed and breakfast potential.
In addition, there is an adjoining, self-contained, two-bedroom cottage/annexe which is ideal for an elderly dependent, a teenager, holiday or for permanent letting.
Both properties benefit from oil central heating and are mainly uPVC double glazed.
There are also good sized gardens and grounds together with a large gravelled/ornamental stone hardstanding area which allows for off-road parking for six/seven vehicles.
There is also a good range of outbuildings suitable for equestrian purposes, together with an adjoining one-acre paddock.
Further land is available by separate negotiation.
J J Morris – Fishguard office
01348 873836/874169
jjmorris.com