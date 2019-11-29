A gift set was stolen from a Pembroke Dock pharmacy to clear a debt, a court has heard.

John Eaton, London Road, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 26.

The court heard that Eaton, 37, walked out with a £20 Ted Baker gift set after collecting a prescription from Boots, Pembroke Dock, on October 19.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court that the item was not recovered.

“He said he owed someone a debt of £10 and he was going to give him the gift set, worth £20, in lieu of the debt.”

Magistrates fined Eaton £80 and ordered him to pay £20 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.