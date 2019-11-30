A Pembroke man accused of carrying Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £17,000 is to appear at crown court on Christmas Eve.

Shaun Andrew Clawson, 34, currently of no fixed abode appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 26.

It is alleged that he was in possession of 4.8 ounces of diamorphine with intent to supply it in Carmarthen on November 24.

Clawson, 34, also faces a charge under the malicious communications act.

No pleas were entered and Clawson was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Swansea crown court on December 24.