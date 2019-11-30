Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following a house fire in Haven Drive Milford Haven, at around 2-2.10am on Saturday, November 30.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life and remains in custody pending further enquiries.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information in relation to this incident or witnessed any activity in the area around that time of night, contact Milford Haven Police.

You can report information online at: www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/en/contact-us/report-an-incident, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote DP-20191130-032.