ADD a touch of festive sparkle to your Christmas with a letter from Father Christmas himself.

Children can post their letters to Father Christmas using the special post box at libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby this festive season.

Father Christmas will reply to all letters but as he is very busy at this time of year, he will have to leave them in the library for collection.

The letters can already be posted at Tenby Library, from Saturday, November 30, at Fishguard Library and Tourist Information Centre, and from Monday, December 2, at Milford Haven Library and Information Centre, Pembroke Dock Library and Glan-yr-afon/The Riverside in Haverfordwest.

Letters can then be picked up from the libraries later in December. Please contact your local library for details of the last post date, and details of when the letters can be collected.