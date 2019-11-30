65 Queensway

Haverfordwest

£225,000

A south-facing, detached, three-bedroomed property located in an extremely popular residential area of Haverfordwest and enjoying an elevated position overlooking the town and with some views towards Haverfordwest castle.

Queensway was mainly developed in the 1940s and 1950s and comprises a variety of individually-styled properties set in well-proportioned plots.

The main town centre is a quarter of a mile or so away and within walking distance as are many other town amenities, including the nearby primary school, County Records Office and other public facilities.

The current secondary school site to the rear of the property is undergoing re-design.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk