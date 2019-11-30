Haverfordwest Rotary Club held the annual heat of the Rotary National Young Musician Competition at Haverfordwest High VC School recently.

An appreciative audience enjoyed the talents of six local young musicians.

There were two categories, Instrumentalist and Vocalist. The eventual winners were Rhianna Wade playing a Brahms piece on the cello and Megan John who sang two musical theatre items. All competitors received a certificate presented by President Kevin Jones and the winners will now go forward to the Pembrokeshire heat at Pembrokeshire College on Tuesday January 21. The club would also like to thank the adjudicators Peter Allen and Rotarian Glan Phillips.

This is one of a number of competitions that Haverfordwest Rotary offer to youngsters as well as the opportunity of attending the a Leadership Course in the Brecon Beacons. For further information contact Roger Howells at youth@haverfordwestrotary.org.uk .