A FESTIVE flurry of snow greeted Father Christmas as he made a grand entrance into Tenby this afternoon.

The wintry scene was created by a snow machine on the roof of Tenby House Hotel and was the perfect setting for Santa as he rode into the town centre aboard the inshore lifeboat.

Town mayor Tony Brown joined the popular gentleman in the craft as it was towed into Tudor Square by the Tenby Coastguard vehicle, where the town’s new white Christmas lights were a seasonal sight.

Entertainment in the square throughout the afternoon helped the atmosphere build up ahead of Father Christmas’s arrival, with DJ Steve Briers encouraging the crowds to show their appreciation.

After switching on the town’s Christmas tree lights in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, Father Christmas hitched a ride with a Tenby fire engine which took him to his grotto in the De Valence Pavilion.

*See Wednesday’s Western Telegraph for more.