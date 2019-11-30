A drink with a friend led to a mechanic being banned from the road and £440 out of pocket.

Ian Edward Cox, care Of Old Pembroke Road, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 26.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police stopped Cox’s VW Touran for a routine check after spotting it pulling out of a pub car park and driving down Merlin’s Hill, Haverfordwest, on November 6.

Officers could smell alcohol on Cox’s breath, and he was found to have 61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Katy Hanson, defending, said: “He fully accepts the offence, he said it was an extremely stupid thing to do.”

Miss Hanson added that Cox, 38, had experienced personal difficulties recently following the break-up of a long-term relationship, and was currently of no fixed abode.

The court heard that Cox, a mechanic, had been for a drink with a friend on the day in question.

Miss Hanson said: “He knows he only has himself to blame.

“This is out of character for him. The loss of his licence will cause him significant issues.”

Magistrates banned Cox from driving for 17-months and fined him £323.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.