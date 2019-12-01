Police sniffed out Class B drugs while visiting Llandissilio flats, a court has heard.

Kevin Bobbington, formerly known as Kevin Tritton, of Heol y Llan, Llandissilio, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis resin when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 26.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police could smell cannabis while in the communal area of Bobbington’s building for an unrelated matter on October 6.

Bobbington, 44, handed over a cannabis reefer when officers asked him about the Class B drug.

Katy Hanson, defending, said the amount of cannabis in question was ‘very small indeed’.

She added that Bobbington found the drug helped him to deal with his anxiety and depression, but he had now sought help from an appropriate organisation and apologised to the court.

“He is taking positive steps in terms of the difficulties in his life.”

Magistrates ordered Bobbington to pay £197 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized reefer.