Taking an uninsured car to be scrapped after smoking cannabis led to a driving ban for a Broad Haven farm hand.

Mark David Nicklin, of Haroldston Hill, pleaded guilty to driving over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 26.

Nicklin, 45, Also admitted driving without third-party insurance, tax or a valid MOT.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police stopped Nicklin’s Hyundai Tuscon on the A477 at Sageston, while conducting vehicle checks at 7.10pm on May 27.

He told the officer he had smoked a cannabis joint the previous night, and a drug swipe was positive.

Checks revealed the vehicle did not have insurance, MOT or tax.

Katy Hanson, defending, said Nicklin admitted the offences at the first opportunity.

She added that he was driving the car a short distance to the local scrap yard.

“It had been at his mother’s house for a certain amount of time, and she was fed up with it being there.

“He did not tax or insure it because he was only taking it a short distance. He knows he should have and apologises for that.”

The court heard that losing his licence would cause Nicklin ‘considerable difficulties’, as he had to drive machinery on public roads as part of his job as a farm hand.

Miss Hanson added: “He expects to lose his job, which will result in the loss of his home.

“He did not feel impaired when driving. It is certainly not the highest reading we have seen in the courts.”

Magistrates banned Nicklin from driving for a year and ordered him to pay £789 in fines, costs and a surcharge.